Kirkland city council approves Totem Lake purchase

Totem Lake bridge rendering. Photo: City of Kirkland. (Photo: Sundell, Allison, Custom)

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kirkland city council approved the purchase of Totem Lake Tuesday, with the aim of revitalizing the area around the lake.

While the purchase is not done yet, the council authorized Kirkland City Manager Kurt Triplett to sign off on the deal.

Totem Lake Park is a 17-acre site, currently owned by the King County Conservation District.

Appraising the property’s value is “a complex endeavor,” according to the council’s memorandum of understanding, but the district has offered to sell the property for $550,000.

The city’s development plans include a lawn terrace, play area, and boardwalk overlooking the wetlands on the upland parcel. On the park’s north and east edges, the city wants to install a viewing pier and continue the loop around the lake.

The proposal also includes a variety of transportation projects in the area to make the park more accessible.

