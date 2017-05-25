Ivar's sells Seattle waterfront property for $39.5M

Ivar’s sold its waterfront property for $39.5 million, but still has a 20-year lease for Ivar’s Fish Bar. The company has a 29-year lease for Acres of Clams restaurant. (Photo: KING)

It's official: Ivar's has sold the Seattle waterfront property where it's iconic restaurant has stood for nearly 80 years.

But “keep clam.” The restaurant isn't going anywhere.

Although A.F. Gilmore Co. bought the property for $39.5 million, the company has a 29-year lease for the Acres of Clams Restaurant, according to Ivar's President Bob Donegan.

There's also a 20-year lease for Ivar's Fish Bar on the sidewalk, a relief to both human patrons and the seagulls who wait for the humans to toss them an occasional French fry.

With demand high and interest rates low, Donegan said simply, "It's a good time to be selling real estate right now."

Still, he said Ivar's looked for a deal that was not only good for the company's finances but for Seattle. He says Los Angeles-based A.F. Gilmore fit the bill.

That family owned business still operates a farmers market that was started in the 1930s on property the family bought in 1880.

"One of the reasons we like them so much is they are people who buy a property and hold it," Donegan said. "They don't buy it and then two years later flip it."

And they appear eager to keep the Seattle waterfront property in good shape for the long haul.

During a recent $30 million remodeling project that included replacing pilings, Donegan said they put divers in the water to make sure the pilings were secure during repairs.

Donegan admitted it's strange to no longer own the waterfront property, but he insisted there's more celebrating than sadness.

"We celebrated by drinking cups of clam nectar, but no more than three without permission of our wives," he said tongue in cheek.

