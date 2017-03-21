Historic West Seattle home to be moved by barge

A West Seattle home is set to move to a storage facility by barge. (Photo: KING)

A waterfront West Seattle home is on the move.

The craftsman home, which is located at 7135 Beach Drive Southwest, is set to be moved Tuesday night, as first reported in the West Seattle blog.

A buyer plans to develop the property, and instead of tearing down the existing home, it will be sold.

Nickel Brothers, the company that’s relocating and selling the historic house, will move the home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, or when high tide allows, according to Nickel Brothers.

The house doesn’t have a buyer yet, so it will be moved to a storage lot at Boyer Towing and Logistics on the Duwamish until it’s sold. The journey will take between two to three hours.

The 1,940 square foot home is listed at $153,500, and includes delivery and installation.

In their online listing, Nickel Brothers called the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house a “character home” with all original details, including leaded glass windows, tile fireplace, lighting fixtures, and built in cabinets.

Nickel Brothers was involved in several other historic Puget Sound home moves recently, including transporting a Seward Park home to Bainbridge and moving a Kirkland home just down the block.

Copyright 2017 KING