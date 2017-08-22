Historic Queen Anne home with ridiculous view on market for $7.8 million

The Riddle-Irwin Home in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. (Photo: Jeri Smith, Luxury Marketing Specialist and Premier Director -- Windermere Real Estate; and Andrew O'Neill - Clarity Northwest Photography.)

A Queen Anne home designed in the 19th Century for a prominent architect is on the market for cool $7.8 million.

The Seattle Historical Society (SHS) says the Riddle-Irwin House overlooks the Space Needle and Puget Sound. It was designed in 1899 for attorney Charles A. Riddle by Edwin W. Houghton who later became an architect. Some of Riddle's work is still alive today, such as Seattle's Moore Theater and Hotel.

The two-story home on a corner lot has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a theater room, and a wine cellar.

The house is a Shingle style, which SHS says "is distinguished by its rounded forms, smoothly covered with wood shingles, making the cladding an organic skin."

The interior was remodeled in 1941 and again in 1980.

Riddle and his wife lived there until his death in 1928 and was later purchased by Dr. Lilian Irwin, hence its name Riddle-Irwin House.

Thanks to SeattlePI.com for spotting this gem.

