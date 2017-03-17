Seattle construction projects at all-time high

All of the cranes and construction in downtown Seattle signify a city that's exploding with growth.

New numbers released by the Downtown Seattle Association back that up, suggesting that record development is sweeping through the city.

The association's new development guide found 68 current construction projects in the greater downtown area at the end of 2016, a new high.

DSA also suggests 6,000 new residential units will be built over the next year. Residential development is particularly hot right now.

Construction on a new 40-story tower called Nexus at Minor Ave. and Howell St. will break ground soon.

"We think Nexus is coming at the perfect time for Seattle," said Dean Jones with Realogic Sotheby's International Realty.

Jones says sales will begin shortly on the nearly 400 condos, which are expects to go quick.

