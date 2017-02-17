High demand in Issaquah real estate prices out renters

The rental market in Issaquah is rising, and some people are getting priced out. (Photo: KING)

ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- You may have heard by now that Seattle ranked No. 9 in the world for cities with the most expensive rental prices.

Issaquah didn't quite make the list, but it too is experiencing rising rents that are pushing some people to find other places to live.

Lacey Johnson wanted to buy a home in Issaquah, but the cost of housing, like rental prices, was pushing higher and higher. So she ended up moving 18 miles away to Maple Valley.

"On a good day, that means commuting 45 to 50 minutes. But on a bad day, it's about 70 to 80 minutes," said Johnson.

Rental agents are seeing no dip in demand even as prices rise.

Andrea Fischer is a real estate agent for Renter's Warehouse. She started showing a 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in Issaquah on Friday morning.

By lunch, she already had applications.

And the price? Nearly $2,000 a month.

