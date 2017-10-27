GeekWire: Seattle's housing market growing twice as fast as San Francisco's

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

Seattle’s housing market is seeing the fastest appreciation in home values in the country, according to the latest data from Zillow Group.

The real estate data powerhouse released its September Market Report report Thursday and it shows Seattle’s home price growth is even outpacing Silicon Valley’s.

Seattle’s median home value is $455,800, up 12.4 percent from a year ago. San Jose, the epicenter of the Silicon Valley tech scene, rose 10 percent over the same period. San Francisco homes are appreciating more slowly, at 6 percent. At the national level, U.S. home values rose 6.9 percent over the past year, according to Zillow.

Home prices in Seattle have been surging for the past few years. (Zillow Graph)

