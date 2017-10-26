GeekWire: Seattle is nation's top real estate market thanks to tech, breweries, study says

Seattle skyline. Photo: Bremen Rose.

As if the forest of cranes dotting the Seattle skyline weren’t evidence enough of the city’s transformation to a region on par with New York and San Francisco, real estate and financial insiders named Seattle the top real estate market in the U.S. in a new report from PwC.

Seattle lept to the top of the annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report on the back of its strong roster of tech employers, educated workforce and vibrant recreational opportunities. Seattle broke Texas’ stranglehold on the top spot in the report as a city from the Lone Star State was number one each of the last three years.

There are plenty of cultural draws as well, according to the report. Seattle is among the top rated microbreweries with one per every 19,000 people, which still doesn’t seem like nearly enough. Seattle is also a top five culinary market, and 93 percent of residents have a park within walking distance.

