GeekWire: Redfin predicts this Seattle neighborhood will be the hottest in the nation to close 2017

Seattle skyline (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Seattle’s housing market is hot as ever, and tech-powered real estate brokerage Redfin predicts it will stay that way, particularly in the First Hill neighborhood just east of downtown.

First Hill sits atop a new list predicting the 10 hottest neighborhoods for home sales for the rest of 2017. Redfin makes its predictions by examining recent growth in listing page views and favorites on its site.

The neighborhood’s proximity to Amazon’s new campus and downtown, as well as the quieter vibe compared to the bustling Capitol Hill area next door helped put First Hill ahead of popular neighborhoods in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Boston.

