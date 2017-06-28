GeekWire: Booming Seattle maintains title as nation's hottest housing market for 8th month in a row

A condominium building stands under construction in downtown Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Monday, July 21, 2014. Photo by: Mike Kane/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Home values in Seattle continued their steady ascent in April, according to the latest Case-Shiller national home price report. Seattle’s residential real estate saw a 12.9 percent year-over-year price increase, making it the nation’s fastest-growing city for home prices for the eighth month in a row.

Seattle isn’t the only Northwest city with a red-hot housing market. Portland’s home prices are the second fastest-growing in the country, with year-over-year gains of 9.3 percent in April.

Both Seattle and Portland far outpaced national home value increases which saw an annual gain of 5.5 percent in April.

