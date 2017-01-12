GeekWire: Bezos is reported buyer of $23M Washington D.C. home

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the anonymous buyer of the largest home in Washington D.C., according to the Washington Post.
The Post cited a person with knowledge of the sale.
The home, which includes 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, sold for $23 million in cash on Oct. 21. Located in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood, the building is a former Textile Museum and is scheduled to be converted to a single family home. It covers 27,000 square feet.
Read the full article on GeekWire.
Photos: 2320 - 2330 S Street Northwest, Washington D.C.
(© 2017 KING)
