GeekWire: Artificial intelligence shouldn't replace real estate agents, says Redfin CTO

Bridget Frey, Redfin chief technology officer. (GeekWire Photo / Nat Levy)

Artificial intelligence is set to disrupt industries of all sorts, and threaten a lot of jobs, but don’t expect your traditional real estate agent to be replaced any time soon by a homebuying bot.

Bridget Frey, chief technology officer at Redfin, spoke on a Seattle Startup Week panel about AI and real estate and said that real estate agents, and the institutional knowledge they bring, should always play an integral role in the homebuying experience. Redfin, she said, learned early on that algorithms and programs that left humans out weren’t popular within the real estate community.

“We need our algorithms to work hand in hand with all those folks,” Frey said. “We’ve found that our algorithms work better when we leave a place for a human to be in the loop, and I think that’s where the direction needs to go.”

