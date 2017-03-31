Ellen DeGeneres puts home on the market

Ellen DeGeneres' Montecito home is on the market for $45 million. Photo: Top Ten Real Estate Deals. (Photo: Jim Bartsch, Jim Bartsch)

Ellen DeGeneres’s Montecito home hit the market with starting price of $45 million.

The 1930s Italian style villa is 10,500 square-feet and was recently modernized by DeGeneres and her partner, Portia de Rossi.

The modernization includes six bedrooms, eight baths, nine fireplaces, multiple libraries, a formal room, a marble-wrapped chef’s kitchen, an indoor-outdoor entertaining pavilion, a lap pool, and sunken championship tennis court. With the home stretching over 16.88 acres, DeGeneres and Rossi also installed a state-of-the-art irrigation, mechanical, electronic and security system.

The villa was originally designed by architect Wallace Frost. He designed the home in a 17th-century Italian theme, inspired by a trip he took to Italy. Decades following Frost’s creation, architectural designer John Saladino restored the property, who later sold it to DeGeneres and Rossi.

More information about DeGeneres’s home is available at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

