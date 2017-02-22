Can you find a 3-BR rental for $2,000 in Seattle?

If you're looking for a three-bedroom apartment or home to rent for under $2,000, most leasing agents suggest looking within or north of Lynnwood. (Photo: KING)

If you want to rent a three-bedroom apartment or home for $2,000 a month or less, you'll have to be willing to drive a while.

According to leasing agents, the common rule of thumb is you'll have to look within or north of Lynnwood to find rentals in this price range.

Trish Graham of Renters Warehouse showed us a 1500-square foot townhome for $1,995 a month in Edmonds.

"As you go north, prices decrease, but not by much," said Graham, who says most rentals between Lynnwood and Marysville are about the same price for the square footage.

Rents have been rising across the region - not just in Seattle.

Some of the most notable rent increases over the last year include:

Lynnwood: + 7.5 percent

Renton: + 6.0 percent

Burien: + 22.8 percent

Tacoma: + 7.7 percent (which was highest in nation for mid-sized and major cities)

Puyallup: + 6.0 percent

