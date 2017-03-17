$4,500 per month rents 3-bedroom Fremont home

We toured one of Seattle's most expensive rental properties.
$4,500 a month rents a 3-bedroom new home in Fremont.
According to rental listings on Zillow, that's the third-highest rental property available in the Fremont neighborhood.
The most expensive rental in the city tops more than $16,000 on 16th Avenue Northeast, also according to Zillow's listings.
The Fremont home is owned by investor Doug Elburn, who said he expects to sign a 3-month to 2-year lease for a tenant who would otherwise consider staying in a fancy hotel.
