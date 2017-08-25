Business Update: August 24th

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Harvey upgraded to a hurricane
-
Lummi Tribe declares emergency over salmon
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Thousands of Atlantic salmon escape
-
Did eclipse cause fish release?
-
25 rescued french bulldogs going up for adoption Saturday
-
Speaker Ryan pushes tax plan at Boeing
-
Bye-bye Bertha: Time lapse of the tunnel machine's disassembly
-
State Department issues new travel warning for Mexico over violence, crime threat
More Stories
-
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to a Category 2 storm…Aug 24, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
Lummi Nation declares state of emergency after salmon spillAug 24, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
-
Touring musician tells story of lesser-known Seattle…Aug 24, 2017, 11:34 a.m.