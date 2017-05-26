What we still don't know about Trump's tax plan.

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: designer491)

Recently, U.S. National Economic Director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin revealed a few details of President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan. While many of the ideas were similar to Trump’s promises while on the campaign trail, Cohn and Mnuchin emphasized that many details of the proposal still need to be negotiated. In fact, the outline of his tax proposal was significantly less detailed than the plan released during his campaign, comprising just one page filled with bullet points. Here are the five biggest unanswered questions about Trump’s tax plan so far.

For Individuals

Trump is all for simplifying the tax code by reducing the number of tax brackets, eliminating the alternative minimum tax, and repealing the estate tax. This proposal includes those promises, but here’s what we don’t know.





Photos: Thinkstock (Photo: DragonImages)

Will my taxes go down?

The new proposal reduces the current seven individual income tax rates to three: 10%, 25%, and 35%. However, the plan gives no details on the income levels at which these rates would apply.

Individual tax rates currently have a ceiling of 39.6% and a floor of 10%. Enrolled Agent Steven J. Weil, Ph.D., president of RMS Accounting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., says that whether taxpayers see any tax savings would depend on where the new brackets fall. “If, for example, the 10% bracket replaces both the 10% and 15% brackets, taxes for many (but not all) lower income taxpayers would be reduced,” he says. “The truth is, we just don’t know how this will play out yet.”

Will buying a home lower my taxes?

Under Trump’s proposed tax plan, most itemized deductions would be eliminated, except for deductions for mortgage interest and charitable deductions. However, the plan also calls for doubling the standard deduction.

As a reminder, taxpayers can choose to file using either the standard deduction or itemized deductions, whichever gives them the greater benefit. For 2017 tax returns, the standard deduction for single taxpayers and married couples filing separately is $6,350. For married couples filing jointly, the standard deduction is $12,700.

Currently, about 70% of Americans take the standard deduction rather than itemize. That percentage will most certainly grow if standard deductions are doubled. “Only those with very large mortgages combined with very large charitable deductions would get any benefit from itemizing their deductions,” Weil says.

What effect will this have on my estate plan?

President Trump has promised to repeal the estate tax, which currently applies a 40% rate for estates valued at more than $5,490,000. Weil says this is less onerous for those with much of their wealth tied up in family businesses or farms to pass on the business or farm intact to future generations.

However, we don’t know what that will mean when inherited assets are sold. Currently, heirs receive a step-up basis in inherited property equal to its value on the date of death. For instance, if your grandfather bought one share of Berkshire Hathaway stock in June 1990 for $7,100, that share would be worth approximately $245,700 today. If you inherited that stock today, your basis in the stock would be $245,700 rather than your grandfather’s basis of $7,100. When you later sell that stock, you’d pay tax on the difference between the sales price and your basis of $245,700.

Weil says we don’t yet know whether the step-up basis at death will remain or whether it will be eliminated, leaving a greater income tax liability if and when inherited assets are sold.

For Businesses

Trump has long promised to decrease tax rates for businesses. This proposal includes a reduction in the tax rate for corporations from 35% to 15% and a decrease in the top tax rate for pass-through businesses (e.g., partnerships, sole proprietors, S-Corporations, and LLCs) from 39.6% to 15%. But several questions remain.

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: OlegGr)

What about that one-time repatriation tax on offshore earnings?

Many U.S. companies hold cash – lots of it – overseas to avoid paying the top corporate tax rate of 35% on those foreign earnings. Those companies could have those earnings repatriated and taxed under a one-time tax holiday of sorts under Trump’s tax plan.

Cohn and Mnuchin said the exact percentage of that tax rate is still being negotiated, but on the campaign trail, Trump indicated a 10% tax was being considered. However, House Speaker Paul Ryan and other House leaders have their own ideas for taxing foreign earnings. Their plan is to impose an 8.75% rate on foreign earnings held as cash and cash equivalents and a 3.5% rate on other invested earnings.

Weil says future foreign profits would be exempt from tax in the U.S. “Trump wants our tax system to be more territorial,” Weil says, “which means no longer taxing corporations based on worldwide income, but rather taxing only income earned in the U.S.”

What happened to the border adjustment tax?

Throughout his campaign, Trump called for a “big border tax” on imports. The border adjustment tax plan came from House Republicans, and it changes how profits are calculated by corporations. Under a border adjustment tax, accountants could no longer deduct imports (such as goods from China) as costs, and their exports would no longer count as revenues. Taxable income would be calculated by deducting domestic costs from domestic sales. Essentially, imports would be taxed and exports would be subsidized.

While economists disagree on what a border adjustment tax would actually accomplish, supporters believe it would encourage companies to produce goods in the United States and remove the tax incentive for businesses to move jobs overseas.

Trump’s support for the border adjustment tax has wavered since he was elected. Just before taking office, he told The Wall Street Journal, “Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don’t love it.” But in February he told Reuters it could lead to more jobs in the U.S. We may not know where he stands now, but the border adjustment tax was noticeably absent during the most recent briefing.

The Bottom Line

It’s important to remember that this proposal will have to make it through the House and Senate before it becomes law, and that’s not an easy task, even with Republicans in charge. “If this is anything like past tax bills,” Weil says, “there will be a lot of uncertainty, even after passage. Rules will need to be rewritten by the Treasury and the IRS. It will then take years before the courts determine what it all means. So buckle your seat belts. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.”

MagnifyMoney is a price comparison and financial education website, founded by former bankers who use their knowledge of how the system works to help you save money.

MagnifyMoney