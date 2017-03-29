Watch out for this sneaky 50 percent retirement fee

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Rufous52)

You actually can’t leave your retirement funds untouched forever — the IRS has made sure of that.

And if you’re still holding onto your retirement savings in your 70s, you could get slapped with a painful tax bill.

Once you turn 70½, you are required to begin taking the required minimum distribution from your retirement accounts — or face a 50% tax penalty.

For the oldest Boomers in the U.S. today, who turned 70 last year, time is running out.

What is a required minimum distribution?

For workers or retirees who have not begun to withdraw funds from their retirement accounts by age 70½, the IRS requires that they start withdrawing funds. The RMD requirement applies to all tax advantaged retirement accounts, from traditional IRAs and 401(k)s to 403(b)s and SEP IRAs. The RMD does not apply to Roth IRAs or Roth 401(k)s.

“They've been so nice to you, allowing this money to grow tax deferred for so long,” says Vienna, Va.-based financial planner Howard Pressman. “Now they want a piece of the action.”

Here’s a full list of retirement accounts subject to the RMD rule:

● Traditional IRAs

● SEP IRAs

● SIMPLE IRAs

● 401(k)s

● 403(b)s

● 457(b)s

● profit-sharing plans

● other defined contribution plans

How do I figure out how much to withdraw?

Just like filing your taxes, it falls on your shoulders to remember to take the RMD once you reach 70½. You can do the math yourself (we’ll explain below) to figure out what your required minimum distribution will be, or you can ask for help from a tax professional or financial adviser.

To calculate your RMD, you need to know exactly how much you’ve got saved up in each account as of Dec. 31 of the previous year. Next, use this table from the IRS to find your “distribution period” score, which is based on your life expectancy.

Most people can calculate their RMD by dividing their total retirement account balances by the distribution period that corresponds with their age.

Let’s say you turned 70½ in Dec. 2016 and had a balance of $1 million in your eligible retirement accounts on Dec. 31. You would then find the distribution period that corresponds to your age in Table III.

According to the table, your distribution period number is 27.4. When you divide $1 million by 27.4, you get an RMD of $36,496.35. That is the minimum withdrawal you must make from that account by April 1, 2017.

When do I have to start taking an RMD?

If you are already retired, you are required to take distributions by April 1 of the year after you turn 70½.

If you are still working at age 70½ and you carry a traditional 401(k) or 403(b) account with your employer, you do not have to take an RMD unless you own 5% or more of the company. However, if you are still working at age 70½ and you have individual retirement accounts outside of your employer retirement account, you will need to make an RMD from those IRAs.

You do not have to take your RMD as one lump-sum payment. The IRS will allow you to take out the funds in chunks throughout the year, which allows your money to keep growing tax free. As long as the total meets the RMD for the year, you’re in the clear.

“I have a lot of clients who like the regularity of a monthly check, while others treat it as a bonus,” says David Shotwell, a financial planner based in Ann Arbor, Mich.

What happens if I don’t take my RMD?

If you don’t take your RMD during the year after you turn 70½, you’ll be slapped with a 50% excise tax on the amount that was not distributed when you file taxes.

For example, if your RMD was $10,000, but you only took out $5,000, you will be assessed the 50% tax on the $5,000 that you did not withdraw.

You can delay your first RMD. If you choose to do so, you'll be required to take two in the next year, which will affect your gross income.

“In effect, that means taking two RMDs in the same year, which can mean a higher tax rate for that year overall depending on your marginal tax rate,” says Shotwell.

Shotwell says he advises clients to take their first RMD before Dec. 31 of the year they turn 70½ rather than waiting until April for this reason.

What if I don’t need to live off of the distribution?

You are required to take your RMD beginning at 70½ , but you that doesn’t mean you have to spend it.

“A lot of clients believe that they must take an RMD and spend it. In reality, all the IRS cares about is that you remove it from the account, declare it as income, and pay taxes on it,” says Riverside, Calif.-based financial planner Breanna Reish.

You are actually free to use the money however you’d like.

One way to meet your RMD requirement is by making a qualified charitable distribution paid directly from the IRA to a qualified charity. The charitable distribution can satisfy all or part of the amount you are required to take from you IRA.





What if I have multiple retirement accounts?

If you have more than one retirement account, things can get a little more complicated. You still need to take an RMD, but you don’t have to take one out of each account. You’ll need to add up the amount you have in all of your qualifying retirement accounts, then use that figure to determine your RMD using Table III.

Again, it’s probably a good idea to seek advice from a tax professional or financial adviser who can help make the wisest decision for your finances.

MagnifyMoney is a price comparison and financial education website, founded by former bankers who use their knowledge of how the system works to help you save money.

MagnifyMoney