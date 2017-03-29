Jeff Bezos now world's second richest person

Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Photo: Associated Press)

When it comes to the world's richest people, the Seattle area tops the list.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the second richest person in the world, trailing only Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows Bezos is now worth $75.6 billion. His worth jumped by nearly $1.5 billion dollars on Wednesday, powered by a record high for Amazon's stock.

That was enough to push Bezos ahead of investor Warren Buffett and Spanish fashion tycoon Amancio Ortega.

Gates remains the world's richest person with a total net worth of $86 billion.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index top 5:

Bill Gates - $86.0B Jeff Bezos - $75.6B Warren Buffett - $74.9B Amancio Ortega - $74.2B Mark Zuckerberg - $61.4B

