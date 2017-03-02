KING
Home Depot to hire 1,200 in Seattle

KING 9:56 AM. PST March 02, 2017

SEATTLE - The Home Depot plans to hire 1,200 associates in Seattle, the company announced in a release Thursday. The home improvement company plans to hire 80,000 people nationwide.

The hiring spree comes as the Home Depot prepares for spring, its busiest season.

Those interested in applying for a position can fill out an application online at careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom

