GeekWire: T-Mobile CEO says Sprint merger didn't meet ‘our high bar,' internal email shows

Taylor Soper, GeekWire , KING 10:58 AM. PST November 05, 2017

T-Mobile isn’t settling.

That was the message from T-Mobile CEO John Legere to his employees on Saturday after the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier ended potential merger talks with Sprint.

“This time around, we could not find an arrangement that meets our high bar — and there’s no need to settle for anything less,” Legere wrote in an email to employees obtained by GeekWire.

T-Mobile and Sprint, the No. 3 and 4 U.S. wireless companies behind Verizon and AT&T, have been talking about merging, off and on, for several years. Sprint’s parent SoftBank nearly acquired T-Mobile in 2014 but the deal fell through after U.S. regulators expressed concerns.

