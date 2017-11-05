GeekWire: T-Mobile CEO says Sprint merger didn't meet ‘our high bar,' internal email shows

T-Mobile isn’t settling.
That was the message from T-Mobile CEO John Legere to his employees on Saturday after the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier ended potential merger talks with Sprint.
“This time around, we could not find an arrangement that meets our high bar — and there’s no need to settle for anything less,” Legere wrote in an email to employees obtained by GeekWire.
T-Mobile and Sprint, the No. 3 and 4 U.S. wireless companies behind Verizon and AT&T, have been talking about merging, off and on, for several years. Sprint’s parent SoftBank nearly acquired T-Mobile in 2014 but the deal fell through after U.S. regulators expressed concerns.
