GeekWire: Airbnb cements Seattle presence, establishing permanent office

The 8th + Olive Building in Seattle. Photo: 8th + Olive.

Airbnb is putting down permanent roots in Seattle with a major new office that makes the vacation rentals company the latest well-known tech brand to grow rapidly in the region after establishing an initial beachhead.

The company signed a six-year lease for two floors at the 8th + Olive building in downtown Seattle, totaling 40,000 square feet with room for approximately 300 people, Airbnb’s Vice President of Engineering Mike Curtis tells GeekWire. The announcement comes less than a year after GeekWire reported on Airbnb’s initial Seattle presence at the WeWork office in Westlake Tower.

The expansion in Seattle gives Airbnb greater ability to poach people from a large number of companies, including one of its competitors, Bellevue, Wash.-based travel giant Expedia Inc., which acquired HomeAway in 2015 and has been positioning the Austin, Texas-based company as more of a direct rival to Airbnb. Expedia is planning its own move to the downtown Seattle waterfront in the coming years.

