Gates, Bezos top Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans list

File photo: Microsoft mogul Bill Gates (Photo: Thomas Sampson/Getty Images/AFP)

Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are the wealthiest people in America.

Again.

That's according to the annual Forbes list of the 400 wealthiest Americans released Tuesday.

Gates, the Microsoft co-founder and noted philanthropist saw his wealth increase by $8 billion to $89 billion in the past year.

Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is quickly catching up. He's now at $81.5 billion after an increase of $14.5 billion from last year.

Investor Warren Buffett ($78 billion), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($76 billion), and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison ($59 billion) round out the top five.

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 15th with $33.6 billion.

Microsoft co-founder and Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen is 22nd with $20.6 billion.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is No. 288 with $3.7 billion.

President Donald Trump fell from No. 156 into a 16-way tie for No. 248. Forbes says he lost $600 million, landing at $3.1 billion this year. Forbes blames a weakening in New York City's retail and office real estate market as part of the reason.

Forbes said 169 billionaires did not make the top 400, falling short of the $2 billion minimum needed to make the list.

By the way, if you want your son or daughter to make this list, best send them to Harvard, Stanford, or Columbia for their graduate education. Those are where most of the top 400 (63 combined) got their degrees.

© 2017 KING-TV