Famous Dave's closure surprises employees, guests in Silverdale

(Photo: Famous Dave's)

The abrupt closure of Famous Dave's in Silverdale yesterday came as a surprise to diners and an even bigger shock to the barbecue restaurant's 25 employees.

A supervisor, who asked her name not be used in a story, told the Kitsap Sun workers found out the business was closing Monday morning when they received calls from customers asking about Famous Dave's memorabilia they'd seen listed for sale online. Employees searched the web and discovered cutesy decor and equipment from their eatery posted on an auction site.

The workers called corporate managers who confirmed the restaurant was shutting down. The supervisor said no reason was given.

"They're just done with us, I guess," she said.

Famous Dave's opened on Plaza Road near Target in 2008. Business license records show the restaurant is operated by a franchisee group based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Representatives of the group did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.

Both corporate-owned and franchised Famous Dave's locations reported declining sales over the past two years, according to a story in trade publication Restaurant News.

