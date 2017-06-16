Is this the best 4K camera deal of the summer?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rollover crash causing backups on I-5
-
Seattle's worst intersection for pedestrians
-
Accuser drops abuse case against mayor
-
First Alert Weather
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
First wolf collared with GPS west of Cascades
-
Adam West - The Original Batman
-
Colman Dock Renovation
-
Wolf pack researcher plans to sue
-
Rainy spring affects cherries and veggies
More Stories
-
Russia says it may have killed Islamic State leader…Jun 16, 2017, 1:33 a.m.
-
Rainfall record hit for this date, but sun is comingJun 15, 2017, 3:58 p.m.
-
1 arrested during clashing protests at Evergreen…Jun 15, 2017, 7:52 p.m.