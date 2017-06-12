Top 10 Father's Day food deals and freebies

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
-
Space Needle to be renovated
-
Parents fight to mainstream their daughter
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Local group fighting to end sex trafficking
-
Fraudulent letter prompts warning from police
-
A new antenna could change the world
-
Grocery store chain Aldi expanding
-
Federal Way teen assaulted while walking to bus stop
More Stories
-
Evergreen State College president ‘immensely…Jun 12, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
-
US cancels new protection for endangered West Coast whalesJun 12, 2017, 7:58 p.m.
-
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in…Jun 10, 2017, 2:37 p.m.