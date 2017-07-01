These are the top times to score a huge deal on Prime Day

CLEVELAND, OH - The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2017 is on, and I'm watching the hands on the clock to determine when the top deals will appear online.



This year I want to put all of those deals at your fingertips early. Here are the times to score the biggest deals for Amazon Prime Day.



5 a.m. your local time Saturday, July 8: Yes. I realize Prime Day does not begin until Monday, July 10, but many of the top deals appear with guaranteed stock 48 hours early. I will get you every big Prime Day deal early. Please bookmark this station website and follow this station on social!



4 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. PST Monday, July 10: Prime Day will not officially launch until 9 p.m. EST but I will have all of the major deals first, and we'll have them early!

9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST Monday, July 10: Amazon Prime Day 2017 officially begins. It all starts with a series of flash sales. These can appear at any time and are often unpredictable. Click here to follow me on social. Turn your email alerts on and I'll hit you up with any unexpected last minute flash sales!



9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PST Tuesday, July 11: The East Coast goes to work and Amazon knows this is a "prime" (get it... Prime?) opportunity to hit you up with huge deals. Many major lightning deals begin at this time. Cross check these with the round-up on our station website. You will notice we have already given you most of the best deals right here.



Noon EST / 9 a.m. PST Tuesday, July 11: The GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY! This is a huge hour for Amazon. The East Coast and parts of the midwest are at lunch and available to search for deals. The West Coast is starting the work day. That's a lot of people in front of a computer screen and not stuck in a commute. We will showcase the top deals available during your lunch break for you.



3:15 p.m. EST / 12:15 p.m. PST Tuesday, July 11: For the past two years, this was when many additional surprise electronic deals started to appear. I expect that to be the case for 2017 as well.



9:30 p.m. EST / 6:30 p.m. EST Tuesday. July 11: Last year (but not in 2015), I saw many lifestyle- and kitchen-related products deals at this time. I'm not sure if this was to take advantage of the dinner and post-dinner momentum but it was interesting to see last year.



2:55 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12 / 11:55 p.m. PST Tuesday, July 11: The final moments of Prime Day. There will be one final burst of bargains. Expect another 40-60 deals and I'll circulate the best ones on social for this station.

Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Studios and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA