Sharp Savings: How to get a Cuisinart for under $80

CLEVELAND, OH - Today we protect your fingers, wallet, overall health and financial well-being. Not bad for a Friday! In my continued quest to hunt down the biggest deals by viewer request, this is one sharp steal.



Let's get to the important points first:



1. Dull knives are one of the leading causes of household emergency room visits. (my wife is an emergency room doctor and can attest to this). Sharp knives offer better precision and require less "sawing" back and forth motions - cutting down on knife slips. They are also weighted better, further protecting your fingers.



2. Cheap knives often have openings where bacteria gets trapped and can easily be spread from one surface to the next. The deal that I found today cuts down on bacteria by also helping avoid cuts to your fingers.



"This knife block could easily sell for $500 - $600 given the craftsmanship," Chef Steve Binks said. "Cuisinart is a brand synonymous with quality and I can't believe how many knives are included. Matt, this is one of the best knife sets you've ever sent me to test."



Click play to watch Chef Binks' unboxing and professional chef demonstration. Highlights of this deal include:



- Lifetime warranty

- Superior stainless steel

- 17 different pieces and beautiful weighted block for storage

- Ergonomic handles provide better precision

- Closed knife body with no "pores" for bacteria build-up

- Includes 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicing Knife, 7" Santoku Knife, 4.5" Serrated Utility Knife, 3.5" Paring Knife, 2.5" Bird's, Beak Paring Knife, Eight 4.5" Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Steel and Wooden Block.



While prices have dropped across the country today, the price I found is the lowest with free delivery.



$50 Off New Cuisinart 17 Piece Knife Set + Free Delivery

Was: $130.00

Now: $79.99

**The $55 model you may see on Amazon is a completely different inferior set.



