5 ways to win Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon Prime Day is a tremendous opportunity to save money. To make sure you score the biggest deals and get them in stock, here are five ways to win for your wallet.



1. Get every big deal 48 hours early! This is an easy one. I'll be the only deal hunter in the world with gigantic Amazon Prime Day deals two days early. I'll be publishing them right here. Watch this TV station in the days leading up to Prime Day and throughout. Bookmark this station website and follow us on social media to score huge deals with guaranteed stock.



2. Stay up late or wake up early! The first set of big deals drop beginning at 9 p.m. EST on Monday, followed by savings that coincide with the start of your work day and lunch break on Tuesday. Just as people line up outside their favorite retailers on Black Friday, if there is one other day where I would wake up and waddle over to the computer, this is your day. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, many of the best Prime Day deals will already be online.



3. Do not shop from your smartphone, use your desktop! On Prime Day, you need a big screen to open various links and windows. I'll have the master list of the best Prime Day deals. Forget about shopping apps as well.



4. Subscribe for my deal notifications for your specific requests. While I can't cater to the millions of people reading my deal lists across the country, I have a smaller group of subscribers that I will be serving with links to their specific deal requests. If you are looking for a specific deal, please click here so I can get you taken care of.



5. Make sure you are a Prime Member or using a free trial BEFORE Prime Day. The extra couple of minutes to sign up and become a Prime Member on Amazon Prime Day could cost you a huge deal. If you are not a Prime Member, use this free 30 day trial. Also make sure your account is in good standing with Amazon well before Prime Day 2017 begins.



Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Studios and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

