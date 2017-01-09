Lyft bans driver for demanding cash from Seattle rider

(Lyft Photo)

Lyft has disabled a Seattle-area driver’s access to its app in response to accusations he was demanding cash payment from a passenger.

KING 5 contacted Lyft after the consumer team received a call for help from a concerned rider.

The rider told KING 5 she had ordered a Lyft ride shortly after 8 p.m. on a Thursday for a ride home from Renton to North Seattle.

Shortly after the driver picked her up, the rider said he began demanding cash for the ride, saying his system was down and her card would not be charged. The rider says the driver eventually dropped her off at her residence, after missing the freeway exit to her home and charging her for the longer ride.

The rider immediately contacted Lyft to complain.

After not receiving a response, she called KING 5, and Lyft promptly responded saying they had disabled the driver’s account.

In a subsequent email to the rider, Lyft apologized for its delayed response and blamed an unusually high volume of recent service tickets for the delay.

As a warning to other riders, a spokesperson emphasized, “There is never an instance where cash should change hands.”

Lyft’s statement is in its entirety below:



“The safety of our community is our top priority. Since day one, we have worked hard to design policies and features that protect both drivers and passengers. One of those is that the Lyft app is designed to avoid cash exchanges altogether. Every Lyft ride is cashless with fares automatically charged to the passenger's payment information on file - there is never an instance where cash should change hands. It is a violation of our Terms of Service for a driver to request cash in exchange for a ride, and we always take reports of this nature very seriously.”

Uber is also using the incident as an opportunity to educate its riders.

"Cash is not an accepted form of payment for Uber in Seattle," said an Uber spokesperson in a statement.

Lyft declined to reveal how many complaints they had received about the driver in question.

A spokesperson added that drivers on Lyft’s platform undergo extensive screenings including a background check and driving record checks.

Seattle Police said riders in this woman’s situation should not hesitate to call 911 should they ever feel unsafe.

When using any vehicle for hire service, a police spokesperson suggested riding with at least one other person, comparing the driver to the picture provided on the app platform, and sharing trip information with someone else.

Copyright 2016 KING