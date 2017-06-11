More than 2.4M pounds of Tyson chicken recalled for misbranding

A certain type of Tyson frozen chicken strips labeled are labeled as "all natural except for corn syrup solids," according to Consumer Reports. (Photo: Daniel Acker, Bloomberg)

WASHINGTON - Tyson Foods Inc., is recalling more that 2.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of undeclared allergens and misbranding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Friday, June 9. According to FSIS, the products in questions could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken products were produced and packaged from Aug. 17, 2016 through Jan. 14, 2017. The following products are subject to the recall:

31.86-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017. 31.05-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016. 30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016. 30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016. 20.0-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016. 32.81-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS” with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016. 20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016. 20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.

You can view all the labels here.

The products in the recall have the establishment number "P-1325" inside of the USDA inspection mark.

The problem was discovered on June 6, when Tyson received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs used on the recalled products potential contained undeclared milk.

FSIS says these items were shipped nationwide for institutional use. Tyson's records show that schools purchased these products through the company.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the recalled products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions about this recall, you can call Christina Self, the Supervisor of Consumer Relations at 866-328-3156.

