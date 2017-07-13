Nordstrom website crashes during anniversary sale

A Nordstrom store is seen on February 8, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Custom)

Online shoppers looking to score bargains during the Nordstrom anniversary sale instead faced glitches. In some cases, they saw their virtual carts emptied at checkout.

The Seattle-based department store chain apologized, saying in a tweet that it was working to resolve the issue.

We apologize for the site issues many of you are experiencing. Our teams are working hard to restore. Thank you for your patience. — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) July 13, 2017

Four hours later, Nordstrom tweeted that the issue had been resolved.

We're so sorry for the inconvenience experienced on https://t.co/1rB2EyMsNQ. The site issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience. — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) July 13, 2017

The sale was set to start July 21 and end August 6, but Nordstrom cardholders were offered "early access" starting Thursday.

Frustrated shoppers took to social media to vent, with one saying it was "unbelievable" that Nordstrom wasn't ready to handle the traffic on such a big shopping day.

How I feel when the @Nordstrom website is acting up and won't let me sign in to confirm my card... #NordstromAnniversarySale pic.twitter.com/QXKsah6Cy1 — Taylor Cantwell (@tmdemski) July 13, 2017

Unbelievable that on the BIGGEST shopping day for @Nordstrom, they dont have their website ready to accommodate all the traffic. #Nordstrom — BamaBethRK (@BethKnott) July 13, 2017

Is #NordstromAnniversaryFail trending yet? Wife got up 5 hours ago to load @Nordstrom cart, still can't purchase. #NordstromAnniversarySale — Tim Fiorito (@timfiorito) July 13, 2017

Last month members of the Nordstrom family said they would consider buying out the 70 percent of the company's stock that they don't already own.

