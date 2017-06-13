New scam promises $2,300 per month—for life

(Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, 2012 AFP)

The Washington State Attorney General's Office is warning consumers of a scam advertisement that says they can receive $2,300 per month forever from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.



The catch: purchasing a subscription for $79 up to $129. Consumers pay for the subscription by providing their personal information and a credit card number.



But once the subscription is paid, it may be hard to cancel and obtain a refund, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.



Advertisers reference the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, which was actually settled by four of the largest tobacco companies in America with 46 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories.



The settlement is not for individuals, the office says. Instead, it settled lawsuits against tobacco companies for the healthcare costs related to tobacco acquired by states.



If you've received this advertisement, a complaint can be filed with the Attorney General's Office.

