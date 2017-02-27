Man fights UPS for damages after computer arrives broken

An Arizona man said UPS initially denied his claim for reimbursement after the computer the company shipped on his behalf arrived damaged. (Photo: KING)

A computer tech is hoping others will learn from his shipping disaster.

Dawson Hale said UPS initially denied his claim for reimbursement after the computer the company shipped on his behalf arrived damaged.

Whether it's UPS or FedEx, the declared value for a package is typically capped at $100. However, customers can choose to pay extra for added protection.

Even then, customers can run into trouble.

Hale paid $36.50 to increase the declared value of his shipment to more than $2,000. He believed doing so guaranteed he would be able to recoup the value of the computer he was shipping from Flagstaff, Ariz. to Lacey, Wash. should it arrive damaged.

When the computer arrived in Lacey, Steve Ryser, who ordered the custom computer, said it wouldn't boot up. More than six months later, Ryser still doesn't have a new computer because of a drawn-out dispute with UPS.

"I never thought it would take this long," Ryser said.

Ryser returned the computer and Hale filed a claim with UPS for damages. First, Hale had to show the computer had been packaged correctly, which he did. Then Hale had to prove the value of the device.

He obtained four separate quotes from other computer experts to authenticate the computer's declared value, but UPS questioned the validity of all of them and wrote Hale that it had, "made the decision to void" the claim.

"They just snowballed requests from there," Hale said. " It made no sense to me."

The Washington Attorney General's Office couldn't say how often people specifically complain about trouble getting their money back for damaged packages, but they did report that UPS had received twice as many consumer complaints as FedEx last year.

In online forums, KING 5 found other complaints made by consumers who struggled to recoup their losses when packages arrived damaged.

"The corporate office of The UPS Store has determined they will pay Mr. Hale the $2,218.57 submitted in his claim," wrote Kim Krebs, UPS manager of urgent communications.

Now, Hale plans to build Ryser a new computer, but this time he says he won't be shipping it by mail.

"I'm actually going to Steve's to build the next computer," said Hale.

Regardless of what shipping company a consumer is using, there are some steps that can be taken to reduce the likelihood a claim for damages will be denied.

Krebs said adequate shipping is an important first step. For high-value items, it may be worth it to pay for the shipping company to package the items so that the packaging cannot come into dispute.

Consumers will also have to prove the value of their package.

Shipping companies will not reimburse for "sentimental value," Krebs said.

Consumers will have to validate the value of a package with a quote, invoice, or receipt of some kind. Consumers may want to check with the shipping company before mailing a high-value item to see what will specifically will be required.

Finally, Krebs added that paying to increase the declared value of a package is not the same as paying for insurance, which can also be purchased at the time of shipping.

Hale said he would also encourage consumers to document everything from the beginning and get conversations in writing so that the facts of the case do not come into question at a later date.

