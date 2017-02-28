Lawmakers may close gap in taxi, Uber safety inspections

Following a KING 5 investigation, "Hazards for Hire" examining the number of taxi, Uber, and Lyft drivers on the road in Seattle with potentially serious safety defects in their cars, a Washington state lawmaker is promising to consider new legislation to enforce stricter safety policies statewide.

In November, KING 5 found roughly 40 percent of for-hire vehicles licensed in Seattle had at least one outstanding recall.

Some of those open recalls were for safety issues like faulty gas pedals and Takata airbags.

Additionally, while the city of Seattle does require vehicles used by taxi, Uber, and Lyft drivers to pass a safety inspection, that inspection did not specifically check for outstanding recalls.

The City of Seattle immediately responded and promised to work toward incorporating new rules to ensure recalls are corrected.

"Partly because of your story and what you were able to share with the public, we are looking at how we can take a serious look at safety recalls in our inspection process for 'for-hire' vehicles," said Williams Edwards, Seattle's director of regulatory compliance. "We have a safety inspection that has ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certified mechanics. So, we are looking at how we might put that into the safety inspection."

KING 5 wanted to know what could be done to also ensure the safety of passengers in for-hire vehicles outside of Seattle and approached lawmakers about requiring recalls be corrected in vehicles driven by taxi, Uber, and Lyft drivers statewide.

"I think that is a great idea," said Rep. Steve Kirby, D-Tacoma.

Kirby said he would consider new legislation to keep for-hire vehicles with outstanding recalls off the road.

"If the question is, 'Should we require that people who are being paid to haul passengers from place to place, should they be required to get recalled problems fixed?' The answer to that is, I think they should," Kirby said.

Kirby said determining the best way to implement and enforce such a policy would take time.

He added while he may not complete a bill this legislative session, he would be working on the issue throughout this year.

