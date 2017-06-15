IRS scam alert: Don't provide payment information on the phone

. (Photo: KING)

Fraudsters across the country are calling people to demand immediate tax payment using a prepaid debit card.

But the IRS says – this is a scam.

“This is a new twist to an old scam,” IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a statement. “Just because tax season is over, scams and schemes do not take the summer off. People should stay vigilant against IRS-impersonation scams. People should remember that the first contact they receive from IRS will not be through a random, threatening phone call.”

The scam is linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System. The caller claims to be from the IRS, telling the victim two certified letters were undeliverable, the IRS said in a statement.

If the victim doesn't make a payment through a prepaid debit card, the caller threatens arrest.

The caller also tells the victim not to contact their tax preparer, an attorney or the local IRS office until they make the payment.

The IRS says it will never call to demand immediate payment, threaten to bring in law enforcement, or ask for credit or debit card numbers on the phone.



