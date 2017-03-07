I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter recalled after E.coli reports

Consumers who have purchased I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A peanut butter substitute sold by an Illinois company is being recalled because 12 cases of E. coli have been linked to the product.



Glenview-based I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter Co . is voluntarily recalling its SoyNut Butter products.



E. coli cases in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon have been linked to the nut-free product



Illinois public health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says some E. coli infections are mild but others may be life-threatening. Young children are particularly vulnerable.

The brand is sold to schools and childcare facilities for kids who cannot have peanuts. Look on jar, tubs and single serve cups for the best by dates after July 2018.

Consumers who have purchased I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-288-1012, Monday-Friday 9:00-5:00 CST.

