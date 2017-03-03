Houses passes bill to eliminate wholesale auto dealer license

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill that would eliminate Washington’s wholesale auto dealer’s license passed in the state House of Representatives Friday.

House Bill 1722, which is sponsored by Reps. Steve Kirby, D-Lakewood and Brandon Vick, R-Battle Ground, passed 71-26.

Out-of-state transportation regulators claim Washington’s current lenient law is fueling auto sale fraud around the country.

Holders of Washington wholesale auto dealer licenses are accused of hurting consumers through theft, turned back odometers, and wiped titles. A KING 5 investigation found the license was relatively easy to get, and it was attracting people who wanted to bend the rules.

Washington isn’t the only state facing trouble with the wholesale auto license. Indiana recently eliminated it, and about half the country does not offer the license.

