Parking in a major city like Seattle is sometimes terrible, especially if you must do so when an event takes place like a concert or sports game.





The latest update from Google Maps is hoping to relieve that parking pressure by introducing a feature to its Android app warning users if downtown parking will be a problem.

When users pull up directions, an icon will appear to let users see whether there is ample parking nearby. The icons start at easy, then move up to medium and limited. The parking information is based on historical data, which is how they calculate metrics such as Popular Times for a destination.

Google says 25 cities will support the Maps feature. Here is the full list:

San Francisco

Seattle

Miami

Atlanta

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Detroit

Los Angeles

Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York City

Orlando

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

San Diego

St. Louis

Tampa

Washington, D.C.

Cleveland

Dallas/Ft. Worth

Denver

Houston

Phoenix

Portland, OR

Sacramento

Google does not say whether the feature will appear in iOS versions of Google Maps.

