GeekWire: T-Mobile debuts new unlimited plans for customers age 55 and up

T-Mobile latest move is targeted at older Americans.

The Bellevue, Wash.-based company today debuted a new plan called T-Mobile One Unlimited 55+, which offers unlimited talk, text, and 4G data for $50 a month — or $60 per month for two lines on autopay — to customers aged 55 and older.

T-Mobile, which didn’t previously offer a plan directed at older customers, calls it the best deal for “today’s modern, mobile adults age 55 and older.” The new plan includes benefits of T-Mobile’s normal unlimited plans, like unlimited text and data roaming in 140-plus countries and free Gogo in-flight WiFi. It typically charges $70 per month for its traditional T-Mobile One plan.

