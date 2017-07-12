GeekWire: Prime Day was Amazon's ‘biggest shopping event' ever

Photo: Kevin Lisota / GeekWire (Photo: Kevin Lisota, Copyright 2016 Kevin Lisota)

Surprise, surprise: Amazon sold a lot of stuff on Tuesday.

The Seattle-based online retailer broke all kinds of records during its third annual shopping bonanza known as Prime Day.

This year’s event, which lasted 30 hours, saw sales grow by more than 60 percent from 2016 — that’s the same growth Amazon reported from the inaugural Prime Day to last year’s Prime Day, too.

Amazon called Prime Day 2017 the “biggest global shopping event” in its history. At one point, U.S.-based customers were ordering more than 6,000 Prime Day deals every minute.

