GeekWire: Amazon's funky Treasure Truck at CES

Amazon’s Treasure Truck at CES, located in the Central Plaza area. (GeekWire Photos / John Cook)

LAS VEGAS — It’s a long way from home.

Amazon’s quirky Treasure Truck, which has delighted shoppers in the Seattle area over the past several months with special deals, appeared at CES today in the Central Plaza right in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

It was prime placement for the mobile retail unit, and attendees seemed to be gobbling up the merchandise from the oddly-designed vehicle. In addition to free Treasure Truck hats, CES attendees could enter to win a GoPro and an Amazon Echo Dot. A representative of Amazon said that there are two Treasure Trucks in existence, and someone had to drive this one, nicknamed Scout, all of the way from Seattle.

