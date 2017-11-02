GeekWire: Amazon Key idea makes most Americans uncomfortable, poll finds

An Amazon Logistics delivery person places a package inside the front door of a customer after having the smart lock on the door opened by the Amazon Key system. (Photo: Elizabeth Weise)

That uneasy feeling that seemed to creep across the internet with the news that Amazon could soon gain access to your home with Amazon Key seems to be backed up by a new survey released on Wednesday.

Morning Consult, an online survey and market research company with offices in New York and Washington, D.C., found in a new nationwide poll that 68 percent of U.S. adults said they’re not comfortable giving strangers access to their homes. Those strangers could be dropping off an Amazon package or delivering groceries, according to the question posed.

The survey also found that 53 percent of respondents said the idea of the virtual key service — that works with smart door locks — makes them “very uncomfortable.”

Read more at GeekWire

© 2017 KING-TV