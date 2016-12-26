Download the KING 5 apps for your new phone or tablet

The KING 5 apps. (Photo: KING 5 News)

You just got a brand new smartphone or tablet for the holidays. Congratulations!

Now, load it up with the family of KING 5 apps.

The KING 5 app keeps you updated with news, weather, traffic, school closures, sports, plus features from Evening Magazine, New Day Northwest, entertainment, and social media.

The Seattle Traffic app gives you flow maps, drive times, pass conditions, ferry alerts ... even gas prices.

The Seattle Sports app will keep you in the know as the Seahawks make their run to Super Bowl 51 with live game analysis, and photo galleries. You'll also stay up to date on the Mariners, Sounders, Storm, Huskies, Cougars, Gonzaga basketball, and more.

The Northwest Ski Report app is great for anyone who also wants to try out their new skis and snowboards. You'll get snow reports from ski areas in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and British Columbia, as well as weather forecasts and traffic conditions.



KING 5 News coverage is now also available on the Amazon Echo. Once added, it can be played by simply asking "Alexa, what's the news?" If you're new to the Echo, here's what you need to do.

A) Add KING with this link.You can enable KING 5 with one click.

B) Add KING with a voice command: If you have Alexa, just say: “Alexa, enable KING 5”

C) Or just go to the Alexa App on your phone and change the settings for the Flash Briefing to add KING 5.