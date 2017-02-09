Could life insurance companies owe you money?

Unclaimed Property Claim form. (Photo: KING)

More than two dozen settlements with life insurance companies are helping Washington families recover money they are owed.

An industry-wide examination found dozens of insurers failing to notify beneficiaries about a policy after the policyholder had died.

Florida led the examination, and Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler signed onto the settlements, helping Washington residents recover at least 3,540 claims and more than $115 million.

"They just kind of pushed it aside, and that was unacceptable," Kreidler said of the insurance companies.

He said the companies would check death records to stop paying annuities but not use those same records to notify beneficiaries of policies they could claim.

"We need to make sure the consumer is made whole, and that is what we are doing right now," Kreidler said.

The settlements reinforce state law requiring insurers to try to locate beneficiaries and when they can't, hand the money to the state.

Despite Kreidler's efforts, KING 5 learned millions of dollars worth of policies continue to go unclaimed, sitting forgotten in the state's unclaimed property division at the Department of Revenue.

DOR Records obtained by KING 5 indicate the state has received $21,006,584 in the past two fiscal years and of that, just 13 percent has been claimed.

"It's just a massive amount of money," said DOR spokesperson Kim Schmanke.

Schmanke said the state does send an "Unclaimed Property Claim Form" to the last known address of anyone owed $75 or more and for any claim $1,500 or more. The state will use an investigator try and locate the individual.

However, Schmanke said DOR has just one investigator dedicated to tracking down every high-value claim the department receives.

"We'd like to get it back to the rightful owners," Schmanke said. "The longer it sits on our books, the harder it is to return."

Deb Reynolds is one of those Washingtonians who has struggled to obtain a policy she was rightfully owed.

Reynolds only stumbled on her dad's life insurance policy by accident while going through old documents.

A year's long battle with Alzheimer's and Congestive Heart Failure had left her dad unable to manage his finances, including that policy.

"So, when I inherited his estate I had to do the best I could to see what was out there," Reynolds said.

The long forgotten rainy day fund still listed Reynolds' mom, who had passed away 10 years ago, as the primary beneficiary.

Even though Reynolds sent paperwork proving that both her parents had died and she had inherited their estate, the insurance company replied, "We are unable to process your request."

It took paying a lawyer to get the cash.

"I was appalled. I couldn't believe it," Reynolds said. "Oh, my dad would be livid about this if he knew, he would be absolutely livid."

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners recently launched a new search tool to help people like Reynolds locate life insurance policies and annuity contracts of a deceased family member.

Already 190 Washington residents have filed claims to locate policies using the tool. Six matches have helped Washington families recover $38,271 using the tool.

Washingtonians can also check with the Department of Revenue for unclaimed property. The service is free.

Schmanke advised people to check for property yearly. She suggested checking for unclaimed property under a variety of names including nicknames and legal names, as well as checking on behalf of deceased and living relatives.

