Downy Wrinkle Release. (Photo: KING)

If you've ever left your clothes it the dryer or shoved them in a suitcase, you've probably experienced a wrinkle attack.

Ironing, a second dry cycle, and a steamy shower are all options for removing those wrinkles, but each takes time and can damage the clothing.

A representative from Downey contacted KING 5 about an instant wrinkle release spray which comes in economy and travel-sized bottles and promises to remove wrinkles from clothes without the hassle.

We tested the product with people arriving at SeaTac Airport, asking unsuspecting travelers to open their suitcases and try the product which instructs users to "spray in a sweeping motion until slightly damp," then tug, smooth and hang.

"We don't iron. So this would be great," said Eric Knightnor.

Knightnor tried the product on a T-shirt he had purchased and thrown in his bag.

"This is cool; I like this. I think it looks better," Knightor said.

The Conner girls had fun spraying down their mom's button up.

"It's all wet. It smells weird," said the girls.

Mom and dad had positive reviews.

"That's pretty good, actually," said David Conner.

"It is a good idea. It does work really well," added Jane Conner.

Jacob Dobson had just returned from a ski trip in Colorado and happened to work in retail.

"You don't want to be wrinkly," Dobson said. "You want to be looking crispy that is for sure."

After testing the product, Dobson said, " I would definitely use it."

The product testers liked that the spray was easier and quicker to use than an iron, or a quick refresh in a dryer. Many commented it would be good for travel.

The only complaint the testers had is that their clothes were initially a bit damp.

Downey Wrinkle Releaser is available in a 16-ounce bottle online for about $4.

However, KING 5 found Febreze fabric spray also had a similar wrinkle releasing effect.

Additionally, KING 5 tested a home recipe available online that also helped to reduce wrinkles. A cup of distilled water, a table spoon of fabric softener, and a spray bottle, and consumers have a homemade wrinkle release spray.

