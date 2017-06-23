CenturyLink hit with $12 billion lawsuit for bilking customers

CenturyLink file image (Photo: KUSA)

CenturyLink is being hit with a $12 billion class-action lawsuit in Washington state, claiming the company charged customers for unwanted services and charged customers more than was quoted. This comes a week after a former employee who blew the whistle on the company filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

The new complaint claims CenturyLink billed customers for services they never wanted; billed customers more than what was quoted in sales calls; charged early termination fees when customers canceled their services due to higher rates or because the service wasn't what was promised, and; billing customers for periods when they didn't actually have service.

Former CenturyLink employee Heidi Heiser filed suit against the company last week alleging she was fired after raising concerns about other employees signing customers up for accounts without authorization. Heiser claims she was fired after telling CEO Glen Post on a company message board about the customers being defrauded. CenturyLink said it was investigating.

Dozens of CenturyLink customers told KING 5 in May about their alleged billing nightmares and bait and switch sales tactics. The Washington state Attorney Generals office reported last month it had received 189 complaints about CenturyLink this year -- 22 percent more than any other cable company.





