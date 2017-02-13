Beware of top 3 Valentine's Day scams

Beware of Valentine's Day scams, including pop-up ads for flower delivery. (Photo: KING)

Scammers are on the prowl this Valentine's Day looking for opportunities to cause financial heartache.

A spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau Northwest said romance scams have increased year over year.

Here are the top three identified by the BBB.

Soldier Impersonators

An individual uses an online dating website to pose as a soldier or someone else overseas. They largely rely on written communication to strike up a romance. Then, just as the victim on the other end believes they might meet this person, the scammers pretend to have a crisis and ask for cash. Once the cash is in hand, the scammer disappears.

The BBB advises consumers to avoid sending money to any love interest they have not met.

Tinder Scam Bots

Computer-generated accounts engage with victims through apps like Tinder and Bumble. Often a match is an opportunity for the scammer to install malware on the victim's device and steal their information. Often victims are unaware they are not talking to a real person.

The BBB advises consumers to watch out for quick, generic responses from matches with no listed Facebook friends or interests in common with them.

Flower Pop Ups

Computer pop-up advertisements for floral delivery services can often be scammers trying to trick users into handing over their credit card information.

The BBB advises consumers to initiate any online flower purchases from a trusted or well-known website rather than clicking on a pop-up ad.

BBB Northwest Vice President of Marketing David Quinlan said that unfortunately, Valentine's Day brings out the best in people and also the worst in people.

"I get it. People fall in love, and they want this connection," Quinlan said, "And they are willing to through caution aside, and make this connection work, but there have been cases where people lose lots and lots of money."

