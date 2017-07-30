Laptop or tablet for school? $141 off a Microsoft Surface answers the question

CLEVELAND, OH - Laptop or tablet? That's my most common back-to-school question. For all the parents and students torn between a tablet and a laptop, today one device makes that decision easier for you and your wallet.



Don't run for that iPad either! Your solution which is on sale today offers the school-ready compatibility iOS doesn't always bring to the table.

There is one device that perfectly straddles the line between tablet and laptop. It's the ultimate combo and it's a huge deal Monday only (possibly tomorrow if there's still stock). The back to school promotion I found also includes free Bluetooth headphones!



Without focusing too heavily on the tech specs, while the iPad was the first tablet capable of catering to the masses, the Microsoft Surface was the first tablet capable of actually replacing a laptop. While the iPad Pro came late to the game to go head to head against the Surface, the deal I found is one third of the price!



Microsoft Surface features Include:



- 10 hours of battery life

- Rear and front facing HD Cameras

- 10.8" HD display

- Quad core Intel processor

- Microphone and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio

- 64 GB or 128 GB of solid state storage

- Way more ports than an iPad

- Built-in stand

- Full 1 year warranty and charge accessories included



$141 Off Microsoft Surface (New) + 1 Year Warranty + Free Delivery + Free Bluetooth Headphones

Was: $529.99

Beginning Monday: $349.99 + free Headphones

***Cheaper prices elsewhere are models that are refurbished & have 2GB less memory (we checked!). The deal I found also comes with 1 YEAR of phone tech support, which will come in handy with any questions you might have using the device.



