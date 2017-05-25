Amazon Fresh Pickup open to public in Seattle

AmazonFresh Pickup location in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. (Photo: Jim Scott / KING)

Amazon announced Thursday that AmazonFresh Pickup in Seattle is now open to all customers.

The company had been testing it with just its employees since March.

Amazon says orders can be placed online and can be ready within 15 minutes. The service is free to Prime members.

Amazon Fresh Pickup is located Utah Avenue S. and S. Lander Street in SODO, and at 15th Avenue NW and NW 52nd Street in Ballard.

